The Unlikely Way A Propeller Plane Outmaneuvered A Fighter Jet During The Korean War

Even veteran fliers may not have journeyed on a propeller plane before. For some, they may be seen as something of a relic, left behind as the world embraced the great, screeching roar of the jet engine. However, some modern aircraft still use propellers, including the C-130 Hercules transport plane. Nevertheless, propeller aircraft had already started to fall out of fashion by the Korean War, in which piston-engine aircraft were prominently used by both sides.

According to the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Lt. Gen. E. George Stratemeyer of the Far East Air Forces boasted that "air supremacy over Korea was quickly established," as the air power the United States could bring to bear was far superior at the beginning of the conflict. The outlet reports that North Korea had just 140 World War II-era piston-engine aircraft with which to oppose them. Sometimes, though, it's the outnumbered and outgunned that score the most extraordinary victories. One North Korean propeller plane, a humble Polikarpov PO-2, "defeated" — in air quotes — one of the most advanced aircraft utilized during the Korean War, the U.S. Lockheed F-94 Starfire.

The Starfire, with a top speed of about seven times that of the PO-2's leisurely 94 mph, probably thought that it had easy prey lined up when it set out in pursuit. Its undoing, though, was the sheer mismatch between the two planes. It had to slow down to attempt to target the PO-2 and stalled when forced to move at such a slow speed. The pilot was unable to regain control, and the Starfire crashed, killing the 319th Fighter Squadron commander at the controls. The pilot of the PO-2, meanwhile, surely couldn't believe their luck.