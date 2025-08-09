Is Honda Making A Koraidon Motorcycle? Here's What We Know

Honda has built a real-life version of Koraidon, the legendary rideable Pokémon from the video game Pokémon Scarlet. This is no ordinary Pokémon as it's practically a Transformer that can shift into a "Sprinting Build" that's part-motorcycle, part-dinosaur. It even has a big inflatable sac on its throat that looks just like a tire. Although Koraidon largely ignores this feature in the game, choosing instead to run on its powerful legs, Honda's engineers have taken inspiration from this design to create a Koraidon motorcycle that does operate on two wheels.

Last year, the Toyota Engineering Society announced a bike inspired by another legendary Pokémon, Miraidon, in collaboration with The Pokémon Company. It seems a friendly rivalry spurred Honda's team into action, and the result is a build that's an almost life-size reproduction of Koraidon. A crew of roughly 40 engineers from Honda's motorcycle and power products divisions volunteered for the task. Honda even declared the project, which made its public debut at the Honda Welcome Plaza Aoyama for a weekend in March 2025, a part of its "future mobility" concepts. These concepts in the past have included quirky forms of transportation the Wander Stand and Wander Walker, which are mini personal transportation devices.