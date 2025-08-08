How One Of The Fastest Electric SUVs Is Becoming Even Faster

The Rivian R1S is one of the most capable and fun-to-drive SUVs on the market, that includes both ICE-powered vehicles and electric vehicles. As Rivian looks to expand its offerings with the R2 and R3 model lines, the brand has also upgraded its current lineup. Entering its second generation, the R1S is receiving upgrades that push its performance to another level. The R1S is currently rivalled by the likes of the Tesla Model X and the recently released Lucid Gravity.

The Tesla Model X, when equipped with the high-performance Plaid trim, offers 1,020 horsepower. There are few vehicles that can match, let alone surpass, the power that the Model X Plaid puts out. However, one vehicle that absolutely can surpass the Model X Plaid is the upgraded quad-motor version of the Rivian R1S.

The new version of the quad-motor Rivian R1S is now more powerful than the 1,020-horsepower Model X Plaid, which also has a combined 713 lb-ft of torque. The R1S just barely beats out the Model X, with 1,025 horsepower and 1,198 pound-feet of torque with the updated quad-motor setup.