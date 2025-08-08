How One Of The Fastest Electric SUVs Is Becoming Even Faster
The Rivian R1S is one of the most capable and fun-to-drive SUVs on the market, that includes both ICE-powered vehicles and electric vehicles. As Rivian looks to expand its offerings with the R2 and R3 model lines, the brand has also upgraded its current lineup. Entering its second generation, the R1S is receiving upgrades that push its performance to another level. The R1S is currently rivalled by the likes of the Tesla Model X and the recently released Lucid Gravity.
The Tesla Model X, when equipped with the high-performance Plaid trim, offers 1,020 horsepower. There are few vehicles that can match, let alone surpass, the power that the Model X Plaid puts out. However, one vehicle that absolutely can surpass the Model X Plaid is the upgraded quad-motor version of the Rivian R1S.
The new version of the quad-motor Rivian R1S is now more powerful than the 1,020-horsepower Model X Plaid, which also has a combined 713 lb-ft of torque. The R1S just barely beats out the Model X, with 1,025 horsepower and 1,198 pound-feet of torque with the updated quad-motor setup.
Where does the R1S get all that power?
The quad-motor R1S is the most powerful vehicle in Rivian's lineup. Granted, that power does come with a hefty price tag, which is well over $120,000. For that price, it would be disappointing if the R1S wasn't capable of reaching 60 mph in less than three seconds. Thankfully, with those four electric motors, one mated to each wheel, the R1S is capable of hitting 60 mph from a stop in just 2.6 seconds.
For comparison's sake, the Koenigsegg Regera, which is one of the fastest Koenigsegg models in the world at nearly $2,000,000, can also reach 60 mph from a standstill in under three seconds. If that doesn't raise the hairs on your arms, maybe the R1S' 10.5-second quarter-mile run will get the adrenaline pumping.
With 1,025 horsepower, the all-new Quad-Motor R1S far exceeds the original quad-motor R1S' output. The original quad-motor R1S had a maximum of 835 horsepower, which is still a lot, but nowhere close to the 1,025 pumped out by the new iteration. The first generation R1S with the quad motor setup was capable of reaching 60 mph from a stop in 3.1 seconds.
Upgrades go beyond the four motors
The second-generation of the Rivian R1S offers owners more than just an upgraded engine and more torque. It also received numerous other extra goodies. The original R1S had a maximum range of 400 miles, while the second generation is capable of traveling 410 miles on a single charge.
It also receives an updated infotainment system, now featuring a 15.6-inch touch screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Rivian also added a RAD Tuner to configure much more granular suspension settings. Rivian also added a brand new Kick Turn feature, which they hope will fare better than the Tank Turn they introduced in 2019.
The all-new Kick Turn feature helps drivers pivot the SUV when they are stuck at tight turns or switchbacks. The Kick Turn feature will be available to Quad-Motor R1S models via an over-the-air update come September of 2025.