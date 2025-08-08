How To Use The Google Photos Quick Edit Feature

As people snap more photos than ever on their smartphones, Google Photos continues to be an easy way to manage them all. Despite some confusing picture-sharing features, AI and machine learning tools make it effortless to find anything in Google Photos. Google continues to add to the service, and the latest addition is an Android exclusive called Quick Edit.

Much of the time, photos taken with a smartphone don't look as good as they could, even if you have one of the best Android phones for mobile photography. Although modern phones use advanced image processing pipelines to polish every pixel by correcting colors, adjusting contrast, and more, smartphone photography is still hit and miss. Google seems to think users might want to make some quick edits to their photos before sharing them, and that's where the new Quick Edit feature in Google Photos comes in. Currently available on phones running Android 14 or newer, it steps in as you share a picture to suggest edits and enhancements.

This seems like a great addition for those who don't know how to manually edit photos, or who want to quickly share a selfie to social media without mucking around in an editing suite. However, for those who are more comfortable taking a hands-on approach to photography and editing, it could prove to be frustrating. Luckily, the feature is as easy to use as it is to disable. Here's how to use the Quick Edit feature in Google Photos, as well as how to get rid of it.