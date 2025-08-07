Ryobi Vs. DeWalt Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner: How Do They Compare?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping your outdoor spaces clean and looking good can be a lot of work, but having the right tools can make all the difference. There is a whole host of tools for maintaining lawns and foliage, but a quality pressure washer is probably the most useful item for cleaning up your paved areas.

Ryobi and DeWalt are both counted among the best major pressure washer brands on the market, and each of these manufacturers makes a surface cleaner attachment that is designed to work in tandem with these tools. These are made up of a disk-shaped housing that holds a rotating spray bar. When the pressurized water flows into the washer, the bar spins rapidly while the housing contains the spray and keeps it from soaking the user or damaging delicate nearby surfaces. They also have bristle skirts around the edge of the housing, which serve to further contain the water and provide some additional scrubbing action. These can be used to clean decks, sidewalks, driveways, garage floors, pavers, brickwork, and more.

But those who are interested in getting either the Ryobi or DeWalt surface cleaner attachments might want to know a bit more about each of them. What kind of specs do they offer, how much do they cost, and what do users think of them? That way, you can decide for yourself which of these products is best suited to your needs.