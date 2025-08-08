Which Ford Bronco Sport Has The Bigger EcoBoost Engine?

While the Ford Bronco Sport may share its underpinnings with the more established and more conventional Ford Escape, the Bronco Sport stands apart from its crossover competition in many ways. First, there's the chunky, retro styling, which is heavily inspired by the larger, full-size Ford Bronco and makes the Bronco Sport stand out in parking lots full of blobby crossovers. This rugged personality has been a big part of Bronco Sport's appeal since its debut for the 2021 model year, and that's continued with the updates that Ford gave to the Bronco Sport for 2025.

Then there's its off-road capability. No, the Bronco Sport won't quite dominate expert trails the way a body-on-frame 4x4 like a Bronco or a Jeep Wrangler will, but it's extremely competent for a unibody, car-based crossover, especially in its Badlands and Sasquatch forms. Additionally, the Bronco Sport also distinguishes itself by offering a fairly muscular engine upgrade option in the form of Ford's 2.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder. The larger EcoBoost engine is only offered on the flagship Bronco Sport Badlands model, which also packs a wide range of off-road upgrades. Let's take a deeper look to see if the larger engine is worth the extra money.