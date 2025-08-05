Why Most Flights Avoid Flying Over The South Pacific

On a flat map, flying straight over the South Pacific might look like a direct path between continents. But Earth is round, and a curved route (often hugging landmasses) is actually shorter. This is why flights between South America and Australia or between the U.S. and Southeast Asia usually arc northward or along the Pacific Rim. What looks like a detour is often the shortest and most fuel-efficient path.

The South Pacific is enormous — it's the most remote part of the planet. It stretches across more than 64 million square miles with virtually no infrastructure in between. Many long-haul flights use routes that prioritize proximity to airports in case of an emergency. The further you get into the South Pacific, the fewer options there are for alternate airports or refueling points. That's a major risk factor commercial airlines want to avoid.

There's also the issue of ETOPS (Extended-range Twin-engine Operational Performance Standards), which limits how far twin-engine aircraft can be from a diversion airport. Even with modern ETOPS ratings up to 330 minutes, the vastness of the South Pacific pushes the boundary.