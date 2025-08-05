Why Ships Can't Anchor In The Middle Of The Ocean (And What They Do Instead)

The average depth of the ocean is around 12,080 feet. While there are vessels of all sizes, even some of the largest anchor and chain systems, like those found on carriers, only stretch to around 1,080 feet long, well short of what's needed in the middle of the ocean. And the correct chain length is essential, since even if the anchor can reach the ocean floor, if too little chain is left a ship can actually drag its anchor around.

One way vessels such as yachts can help stabilize and slow their movement in deep water is using a sea anchor. A sea anchor doesn't need to contact the ocean floor to work. In fact, it looks and behaves like a parachute under the surface. Once deployed, not only can a sea anchor keep a vessel pointed in a consistent direction, but it can halt much of the drifting that would typically befall a ship that's not active in the water.

Larger examples like cruise ships can utilize a sophisticated dynamic positioning technology, which takes control of their means of propulsion and continually works to keep the ship in one place. Sensors can pick up changes in the water, the ship's movement, and even wind, forming data that the dynamic positioning system uses to calculate a counterforce to those environmental influences.