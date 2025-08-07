This Ford SUV Sold For Nearly $2M At Auction - Here's What Makes It So Special

Expensive SUVs are nothing new. Manufacturers such as Rolls-Royce and Ferrari have been providing the wealthiest members of society with high-riding options for spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for some years now. However, even optioned-up to the max with custom colors and impeccable interiors, these luxurious offerings don't come close to the price achieved by a bare-bones Bronco from the 1960s.

The Ford Bronco in question, and one of the coolest Bronco Easter eggs, hails from 1969 and is affectionately known as 'Big Oly'. Its story is a long and fascinating one, but in short, Big Oly is a Baja-dominating Bronco that helped to shape the face of off-road racing culture. What made it special, aside from its ingenious and forward-thinking construction, was the huge success it enjoyed. Big Oly managed to claim victory at both the 1971 and 1972 Baja 1000, then went on to win the Baja 500 and Mint 400 in 1973, too. With Parnelli Jones and Bill Stroppe at the helm, there really was no off-road event that this wonderfully unique and now hugely recognizable Bronco could not win.

Naturally, then, when Big Oly came up for sale at the 2021 Mecum Indy auction, there was a monumental amount of collector interest — it's not often that you get a chance to buy such a historically significant model such as this. The hammer finally fell at $1.87 million, which is enough to buy a smattering of immaculately restored Bronco models, plus an F-150 Raptor for racing, and likely a few more cars too. However, such history and significance cannot be replicated, which is why Big Oly managed to command such an impressive sum.