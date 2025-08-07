Are Fighter Jets Affected By Turbulence?

One of the most unsettling feelings while flying is a sudden case of turbulence, especially if it's particularly violent. However, does this phenomenon affect more agile and high-tech planes like fighter jets, or are they immune to the natural effects of aerodynamic disturbances? The answer is that neither aircraft nor rotorcraft can escape the inevitability of choppy air during a flight. Fighter jets experience both atmospheric and manmade turbulent conditions, although pilots rarely notice.

While larger aircraft can still experience turbulence, they tend to cruise through air currents smoothly because of their mass and their wings being able to flex more compared to the less forgiving wings and a stiffer fuselage of modern fighter jets. Fighter jets can experience both atmospheric and manmade turbulence. Atmospheric turbulence is when a fighter jet is flying at 30,000 feet and experiences the natural effects of air pockets due to fast-moving air creating sudden wind shear, resulting in the altitude jolts we're all accustomed to. Wake vortices while flying in formation or refueling are manmade turbulence causes for fighter jets.