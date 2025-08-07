Do Twin-Turbo Engines Require Premium Gas? Here's Which Rating Toyota Recommends

Whether or not twin-turbo engines require premium gas is a matter for each individual engine manufacturer to decide. Reviewing some carmakers' statements as to which grade of fuel they recommend for their twin-turbo engines will provide a general sense of guidance, but you should always follow the advice provided by the manufacturer of your specific vehicle when you pull up to the pump. What this means is that you will find the information you need by consulting what is widely considered to be the least-read book in the world — your vehicle's owner's manual. Follow the guidance provided there, and you should be fine.

Have you ever wondered what happens if you put regular gas in a premium car? While there are many twin-turbo vehicles that may recommend premium fuel of 91 to 93 octane (also known in the U.S. as AKI, or anti-knock index) for your twin-turbo engine so that it can provide optimal performance, today's computer controls may also allow your engine to safely adjust and run on lower octane fuel with less peak horsepower output. Again, your owner's manual will tell you whether this is possible. By following your manual's advice, you should be able to avoid costly engine damage that could result from using a non-specified fuel grade. It's better to be safe than sorry.