How Much A Honda Jet Actually Costs (And Why It Started Making Planes)

When you think of Honda, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the trusty Civic, an affordable compact that's been a staple on roads for decades now. The company manufactures a range of vehicles, from motorcycles to SUVs, such as the renowned CR-V, as well as power equipment, including generators, lawn mowers, and marine engines. Point being, when Honda is mentioned, you wouldn't think to look to the sky. However, in 1986 the Japanese company decided to begin research into what would eventually become its HondaJet division, where the first prototype jet was built in 1993. The company leveraged help from the Mississippi State University's Raspet Aeronautical Lab, beginning down the path of creating sleek business jets.

Fast forward more than thirty years, and jets like its gorgeous Elite II are now cruising the skies, signaling a refinement and quality Honda is known for. To own a Honda jet, you would need to put down a cool $6.95 million, allowing you to cruise the skies in style at Mach 0.69, privately. Honda's motivation for developing jets was simple: the company saw a gap in the market. Among companies like Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, and Embraer, which have been producing impressive private jets for years, Honda was able to position itself competitively within the market. To wit, a similarly classed Bombardier Learjet 75 — the business plane often touted by rappers, rock stars, and elites — also holding 6 passengers, goes for $14 million, double the cost of an Elite II.