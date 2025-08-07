Chrysler 300C: What Does The 'C' Stand For?
With the goal of going completely electric, Stellantis has been discontinuing many of its ICE vehicles, including Chrysler's 300 line of sedans, for the past few years. But Chrysler wanted to send the 300 off with a bang — the 2023 Chrysler 300C gave combustion engine enthusiasts one last joyride with a 6.4-liter V8 engine, producing 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. It was a limited-run special with just 2,000 units in the United States and 200 in Canada, but it left its mark as the industry turns to silent, battery-powered vehicles.
The "C" at the end of 300C is more than just an indicator that this is a special version of the 300. It's paying homage to the OG Chrysler 300C from 1955, the first in a line of cars that continued to focus on engine power. The "300" refers to the 300 horsepower that was produced by the original's 331 cubic inch Firepower HEMI V8, and the "C" harkens back to Chrysler's use of letters as a suffix at the end of its 300 series. Simply put, it means it has a HEMI.
The history of Chrysler 300C's engines
The Chrysler 300C first appeared in the 1950s with its massive HEMI V8 (sometimes referred to as the 300-C), making it a contender in the growing muscle car movement. Joe H. Wherry of MotorTrend was pretty blown away by the machine when it first roared onto the scene as a homologation special for the NASCAR variant, predicting it would win races and inspire songs. The 300C was the first American production car to produce over 300 hp. The following generation that came out in 1957 featured a slightly larger 392 HEMI V8.
In 2004, Chrysler teamed up with Daimler to bring back that exhilarating American muscle feel during a time when it wasn't as common for big engines to be crammed into rear-wheel drive sedans. It was fitted with a 5.7-liter V8 that produced up to 340 hp. A year later, the SRT8 variant was revealed, hitting a quarter mile in 13 seconds with its 425 hp 6.1-liter HEMI V8. At the time, MotorTrend wrote of the 300C: "Nobody ever-ever-complained about the powertrain. The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 ... always delivered: powerful, torquey, smooth, and with a subdued but purposeful rumble out of its dual exhausts."
The final 2023 version brought back the 300C's blend of thrills and comfort. Car and Driver's review stated, "The 300C isn't breaking records, but it still provides plenty of entertainment, reaching 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and crossing the quarter-mile in 12.8 seconds at 114 mph." It could have performed better with a Hellcat, but a Chrysler rep told Car and Driver that it didn't fit the brand's image — they preferred to be slightly powerful and luxurious rather than focus on all-out performance.
Why is the Chrysler 300C discontinued?
After decades of impressive performance, Chrysler said goodbye to the 300C in 2023. While the send-off was exhilarating, it also raised questions about why the company was pulling the plug on such an iconic line of cars. The short answer? The idea of an affordable sedan with a large V8 is dying, and Stellantis is looking forward to other sectors.
Stellantis currently aims to reach carbon net zero, meaning no carbon emissions, which also means bye-bye V8s. This includes a worldwide roadmap aimed at electric vehicle fleets for all its major brands, including Chrysler. In Europe, 40% of Stellantis' offerings had a battery-powered option by the end of 2024. This energy strategy has also included investing in more facilities that can produce electric vehicles. The goal is to become a carbon net-zero company by 2038, which has left even the most iconic of gas-powered cars in the past for Stellantis and all of its brands. Now, Chrysler is experimenting with various EVs going forward, such as their Halcyon concept that has Stargazing Mode.