Chrysler 300C: What Does The 'C' Stand For?

The Chrysler 300C first appeared in the 1950s with its massive HEMI V8 (sometimes referred to as the 300-C), making it a contender in the growing muscle car movement. Joe H. Wherry of MotorTrend was pretty blown away by the machine when it first roared onto the scene as a homologation special for the NASCAR variant, predicting it would win races and inspire songs. The 300C was the first American production car to produce over 300 hp. The following generation that came out in 1957 featured a slightly larger 392 HEMI V8.

In 2004, Chrysler teamed up with Daimler to bring back that exhilarating American muscle feel during a time when it wasn't as common for big engines to be crammed into rear-wheel drive sedans. It was fitted with a 5.7-liter V8 that produced up to 340 hp. A year later, the SRT8 variant was revealed, hitting a quarter mile in 13 seconds with its 425 hp 6.1-liter HEMI V8. At the time, MotorTrend wrote of the 300C: "Nobody ever-ever-complained about the powertrain. The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 ... always delivered: powerful, torquey, smooth, and with a subdued but purposeful rumble out of its dual exhausts."

The final 2023 version brought back the 300C's blend of thrills and comfort. Car and Driver's review stated, "The 300C isn't breaking records, but it still provides plenty of entertainment, reaching 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and crossing the quarter-mile in 12.8 seconds at 114 mph." It could have performed better with a Hellcat, but a Chrysler rep told Car and Driver that it didn't fit the brand's image — they preferred to be slightly powerful and luxurious rather than focus on all-out performance.