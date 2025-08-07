What Is Trickle Charging And Why Is It Not Advised For Lithium-Ion Power Tool Batteries?

Trickle charging is a method where a low and steady current is sent to a battery over a long period. This method is quite common for the batteries that are stored or are not in regular use. The goal is to keep the battery from draining completely while it sits idle. Usually, the traditional batteries like lead-acid types lose charge naturally over time. However, the trickle chargers help balance that loss. They're designed to stay connected for days or even months — basically, make sure the battery stays ready when needed.

However, this method comes with a few catches, which makes trickle charging one of the many mistakes people make with lithium batteries. Trickle chargers usually output just 1 to 3 amps, which means charging is very slow. A large battery, let's say, around 100Ah, could take over 100 hours to fully charge at 1 amp. Unless the charger has built-in smart features, it won't automatically stop when the battery is full. The result would be overcharging, overheating, or even permanent damage to the battery over time. While trickle charging works well for older battery types, it's not the best choice when it comes to lithium-ion batteries used in power tools.