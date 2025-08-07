Here's How To Tell If Your Car Has A Blown Fuse, And Can You Still Drive With One?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You hop in the car, turn the key or push the start button ... nothing. Or maybe one of your headlights goes out when you're driving at night on a highway. Maybe during a long road trip, your radio decides to just cut out without warning. If you spend enough time behind the wheel often, chances are you've been in a situation where everything seems fine, yet something clearly isn't. More often than not, the culprit is a blown fuse.

The most obvious giveaway that you have blown a fuse is when a component just stops working such as if the radio goes out, the lights simply won't switch on, or you can't use your AC. Sometimes, the car that won't start, and no amount of jump-starting or rolling it down a hill seems to be helping, which could mean your ignition fuse is toast. In some cases, especially if the fuse box is near the dashboard or in the glove compartment, you might catch a faint burning smell when one pops. Older cars, or those with electrical gremlins, are more likely to blow multiple fuses at once.

You can do a quick visual inspection of your fuse and tell if one is blown. Most fuses used in cars are translucent. Simply pull one, hold it up to the light, and observe the metal strip inside. If broken or you see a discoloration, it's most likely fried. However, a proper test involves a multimeter.