How To Contact Black And Decker About Replacement Parts If A Tool Or Appliance Breaks

If you prefer or need to get a tool serviced by trained technicians with access to genuine parts, you can visit a Black And Decker service center. To find the nearest one to you, you can go to the Black and Decker website's Service Center page. In this section, you simply type your city, state, or zip code, or if you're a more visual person, you can even search directly on the displayed map. Apart from the list of service centers, some branches will also include contact numbers that you can call to verify service hours before dropping by.

You can also contact Black and Decker's customer service hotline at 1-800-544-6986, which accepts calls Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm ET. If you prefer not to call, you can also get in touch with their representatives online by going to the submit a request page.

When contacting customer support, it's best to include critical information in the description, such as the serial number, to help determine whether the item has been part of an official product recall in the past. In addition, you should include any details that can help verify the warranty, such as when and where you bought it. Lastly, try to describe what happened before the tool or appliance experienced problems, which can help them assess the best course of action for you moving forward.