How To Contact Black And Decker About Replacement Parts If A Tool Or Appliance Breaks
With over a century of history, Black and Decker is one of those homegrown, American companies that have continuously evolved to meet the growing needs of the people. While it took a few years to find its footing, its foray into electric drill production in 1917 cemented its path to becoming the global power tool brand that it is today. Through the years, it has led several game-changing innovations, which include many pioneering products like the cordless electric drill, cordless hedge trimmer, and motion-activated screwdriver. Since then, it has also manufactured a wide range of household appliances. Until today, Black and Decker is still largely believed to perform reasonably well for its price point among power tool brands. In addition, we've mentioned before how they're also still known to produce reasonably priced appliances (considering their warranty coverage), such as their air fryer.
In recent times, news about power tool prices going up has given owners even more motivation to make the ones they already own last as long as possible. Thankfully, Black and Decker has already thought ahead and even has an entire section on its website dedicated to accessories and parts for several of its products. In its Accessories + Parts page, you can buy everything from jigsaw blades, sandpaper packs, multi-tool attachments, power tool battery chargers, and drill accessories.
Black and Decker have multiple methods of contact
If you prefer or need to get a tool serviced by trained technicians with access to genuine parts, you can visit a Black And Decker service center. To find the nearest one to you, you can go to the Black and Decker website's Service Center page. In this section, you simply type your city, state, or zip code, or if you're a more visual person, you can even search directly on the displayed map. Apart from the list of service centers, some branches will also include contact numbers that you can call to verify service hours before dropping by.
You can also contact Black and Decker's customer service hotline at 1-800-544-6986, which accepts calls Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm ET. If you prefer not to call, you can also get in touch with their representatives online by going to the submit a request page.
When contacting customer support, it's best to include critical information in the description, such as the serial number, to help determine whether the item has been part of an official product recall in the past. In addition, you should include any details that can help verify the warranty, such as when and where you bought it. Lastly, try to describe what happened before the tool or appliance experienced problems, which can help them assess the best course of action for you moving forward.