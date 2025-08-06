What Motorcycles Do The Mad Max Biker Horde Ride?

The "Mad Max" films are famous for their wild and rebellious-looking vehicles. The motorcycles, especially, that feature in the movies are the hardest to ignore. In "Mad Max: Fury Road," over 47 custom bikes were built from scratch inside an abandoned Sydney bus terminal. The design that these bikes featured couldn't be found in the showroom models. Instead, they featured found materials that had been cobbled together and designed to look like the rides from a post-apocalyptic world. They were even dubbed "bitsers" by the crew, which refers to a vehicle constructed from small bits and parts from multiple models or scrap metal, welded into something barely road-legal but a perfect fit for a movie like "Mad Max: Fury Road."

Interestingly, the foundation for many bikes came from Yamaha pre-production models. Especially the FZ1, R1, WR, YZ, and Tenere 660. Long swingarms borrowed from American hillclimb bikes further gave many of them a stretched-out look. Some bikes, like the Sand Dragster, were heavily modified Yamaha YZF-R1s with stainless-steel paddles and chunky off-road tires for the Namibian dunes where the film was shot. In keeping with the film's rough survivalist theme, a few bikes even featured horse saddles instead of traditional seats and were further adorned with weathered bags, skulls, feathers, cloth, and spare gas cans.