How Much HP Can Yamaha's Hydrogen-Powered V8 Engine Actually Produce?

In 2022, Yamaha reimagined what a high-performance engine can be, and sound like, in a emissions-conscious future. In partnership with Toyota, the company took a 5.0-liter V8 from the Lexus RC F and transformed it into something entirely new: A hydrogen-powered beast that doesn't rely on batteries or fuel cells. This engine still roars like a V8 should, but it runs on compressed hydrogen instead of gasoline.

The big question, however, is how many ponies does it pack? According to Yamaha, this hydrogen-powered V8 produces 450 horsepower at 6,800 rpm and 398 lb-ft of torque at 3,600 rpm. Impressive figures given that they're not far off of the gas-powered unit it's based on.

Toyota's goal with this project is not to replace the EV, but rather to offer a cleaner future for petrolheads who desire a mechanical connection to their machine. Since there are very few hydrogen-powered cars currently available on the market, this would be an epic addition.

It's more than a lab experiment. This project is part of a wider effort by Toyota, Yamaha, and other major Japanese manufacturers to keep internal combustion alive, but to make it cleaner, greener, and maybe more exciting than before.