How Much Do Aircraft Carriers Weigh? (And Which Is The Heaviest?)

Seafaring ships are among the biggest moving objects ever made by man. The largest modern-day ships weigh several thousand tons, carry copious amounts of people (or cargo) depending on their use, and rival city blocks in terms of sheer size. While cargo ships and cruise ships top the charts as far as overall size and weight are concerned, there's another category of ships that are known for being absolutely massive: aircraft carriers.

These behemoths of the military are the largest military ship type ever to exist. Inherently complex in nature, aircraft carriers are difficult to manufacture, which makes them highly exclusive. As of 2025, only 51 ships categorized as aircraft carriers exist, with most of them (20) operated by the United States. Other countries that operate aircraft carriers include China (7), Japan (4), and France (4). India, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Italy, South Korea, and Australia each have two aircraft carriers.

Aircraft carriers are categorized into several types, ranging from aircraft cruisers and helicopter carriers to amphibious assault ships and supercarriers. The biggest (and heaviest) aircraft carriers in existence today are operated by the U.S. Navy, with the Gerald R. Ford class topping the charts. It has a full-load displacement exceeding 100,000 tons. Only a single Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier exists as of this writing, but more are in the pipeline in the coming few years. Slightly smaller than these behemoths are the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers that boast a displacement of roughly 97,000 tons.