Can't Find The App Store On Your iPhone? Here's How To Get It Back

As has been the case for virtually every generation of iPhone since the App Store's advent, it's one of the various applications that come pre-loaded on Apple devices when you buy them. It's also one of just a few apps that you can't either delete or offload from the device, even when storage space is needed. Despite that fact, the App Store can still be removed or hidden from your iPhone's home screen. This could be useful if you prefer not to have it present at all times or are trying to limit access to downloads.

While hiding or removing the App Store app from your home screen will limit access as desired, there will surely be occasions when you still need to find and access the app. You should be able to do just that by tracking the App Store down in your iPhone's App Library. Here's a quick primer on how to hide and re-add the App Store to your iPhone's home screen.