How Does Milwaukee's Tick Tool Tracker Work, And Is It A Good Buy?

With so many Milwaukee tools that are known to be a great bang for their buck, it's no wonder that so many people are invested in its ecosystem. Whether it's for personal or professional use, the tool manufacturer has proven time and time again that its portfolio of tools is worth the investment. This can introduce a whole new set of problems that range from not being able to maintain them to misplacing them or losing them to theft. Thankfully, Milwaukee has also developed the One-Key tracking system, plus the different mechanisms to integrate tools with it to help resolve issues related to this.

A free tool inventory software, the Milwaukee One-Key platform works on everything from iOS and Android mobile phones, tablets, to even your laptop. However, while some tools have One-Key compatibility straight from the factory, others don't get the same benefit, especially for older models that were produced before this feature came out. For this reason, Milwaukee released the Tick tool tracker to fill in the gaps in 2017. In general, the Tick tool lets you add items or tools to the One-Key tracking system that would not have been previously possible.