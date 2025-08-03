Can You Use DeWalt Batteries On Bauer Tools?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Power tool battery compatibility can be a tricky subject. For the most part, power tool batteries are designed to be proprietary. This means that most of them will only work with tools that are designed by the same brand. That said, there are exceptions to every rule. There are quite a few non-DeWalt tools out there that are designed to work with DeWalt batteries. Some of the most noteworthy examples are Graco and Klein Tools, which were both specifically designed to function in tandem with DeWalt's 20V Max battery system.

DeWalt is often regarded as one of the best power tool brands on the market when it comes to power and performance, but its tools can also be a bit on the expensive side. Some people might like to buy DeWalt for their most important tools, such as drills and saws, and then opt for a more budget-oriented brand when it comes to items where power isn't as important, like lights and fans. Even better if this brand can run on DeWalt's batteries, so you don't need to buy new ones.

With that in mind, some of you may have heard a rumor suggesting that Harbor Freight's budget power tool brand, Bauer, can run on DeWalt batteries. There are some reports of Bauer tools that have similar enough pathway mechanisms that a DeWalt battery might physically fit and even manage to power the tool. This only seems to apply to some of Bauer's products, however, and there is good reason to believe that this isn't a safe or effective solution for powering the company's tools regardless.