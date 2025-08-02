What Makes Dua Lipa's Porsche 911 Special?
The name Dua Lipa is one that is typically associated with the pop music arena. And rightfully so, as the three-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter has been a mainstay on the pop charts since the release of her self-titled debut album in 2017. Lipa is, apparently, also a big fan of vehicles bearing the iconic badge of German autohaus Porsche. So much so that she's worked directly with the famed automaker on a pair of high-profile projects in the past few years.
One of those projects was a television spot for Porsche's sporty electric Macan SUV. Lipa is far from the only fan of that particular build, with our own SlashGear reviewer bestowing on the 2025 model the coveted Editor's Choice badge. Lipa, on the other hand, took her love for it to the next level by writing, directing, and starring in the advertisement for the vehicle.
That TV spot was not the only creative flex Dua Lipa has displayed in her ongoing love affair with the Porsche brand. More recently, the pop princess was even offered the chance to put her own artistic touch on a vehicle destined to exist among the legit icons that have graced Porsche's celebrated Rennstall. For those who might not know, Rennstall essentially translates to "racing stable." And as for the track-ready 911 GT3 RS that Porsche tasked Dua Lipa with helping design, its paint job alone makes it a legit one-of-one automotive artifact.
Dua Lipa's Porsche 911 GT3 RS is the only one of its kind
The paint scheme Dua Lipa devised for her one-of-a-kind 911 GT3 RS Porsche boasts a distinctly vintage vibe, with the artist tabbing turquoise as the primary color, then offsetting it with waves of green, red, yellow, and orange down the side from fender to fender. The colors are deeply reminiscent of the singer's vibrant personal style, with her name being prominently displayed on the vehicle as well.
While the paint job is, arguably, the key feature of the so-called "Dua Lipa Rennstall", Lipa helped ensure the 992-generation 911 is also suitably speedy. The highly-evolved Porsche is equipped with the 911's Weissach feature package, and boasts a 4.0L naturally aspirated flat-six engine that is paired with a seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung automatic transmission. Indeed, it's on the track where the vehicle truly shines, producing upwards of 518 horsepower and 343 lb-ft of torque when opened up. That power delivers 0-62 mph acceleration of 3.2 seconds, and a top speed of 184 mph.
The Dua Lipa Rennstall was revealed at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, although it hasn't officially entered any races yet. However, Lipa herself felt its power during a track run at the 2025 Festival of Speed, riding shotgun as Karen Gaillard burned up the blacktop. The car was auctioned off by RM Sotheby's in July 2025 and sold for just over $417,000. The proceeds of the sale went to Lipa's own Sunny Hill Foundation, a charity which supports communities throughout Kosovo.