What Makes Dua Lipa's Porsche 911 Special?

The name Dua Lipa is one that is typically associated with the pop music arena. And rightfully so, as the three-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter has been a mainstay on the pop charts since the release of her self-titled debut album in 2017. Lipa is, apparently, also a big fan of vehicles bearing the iconic badge of German autohaus Porsche. So much so that she's worked directly with the famed automaker on a pair of high-profile projects in the past few years.

One of those projects was a television spot for Porsche's sporty electric Macan SUV. Lipa is far from the only fan of that particular build, with our own SlashGear reviewer bestowing on the 2025 model the coveted Editor's Choice badge. Lipa, on the other hand, took her love for it to the next level by writing, directing, and starring in the advertisement for the vehicle.

That TV spot was not the only creative flex Dua Lipa has displayed in her ongoing love affair with the Porsche brand. More recently, the pop princess was even offered the chance to put her own artistic touch on a vehicle destined to exist among the legit icons that have graced Porsche's celebrated Rennstall. For those who might not know, Rennstall essentially translates to "racing stable." And as for the track-ready 911 GT3 RS that Porsche tasked Dua Lipa with helping design, its paint job alone makes it a legit one-of-one automotive artifact.