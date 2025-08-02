Yes, Land Rover Can Track Your Car – Here's How The System Works

Jaguar Land Rover isn't actively tracking your vehicle unless they've been contacted to do so by someone with a paid InControl Apps subscription. In this case, the location will be automatically sent over right away. There is currently no way to permanently shut off your vehicle's location or be off-grid — most modern cars are trackable in some way. While it's possible that Land Rover technically has your coordinates at its disposal, the carmaker doesn't have the tracking on until it's requested.

If you have been getting alerts about your vehicle's location when it's not actually lost or stolen, you can enable Service Mode or Transport Mode. When these modes are on, you will no longer get tracking alerts when the vehicle is being worked on or moved. You will need to manually disable these modes yourself after they are activated. The maximum time that owners can have these modes enabled is 72 hours. To turn these modes on or off, you will need to use the InControl Remote app or the InControl website.