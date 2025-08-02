Milwaukee 6-Tool Combo Kit: What's All Included, And Is It A Good Deal?

One of the most important factors to consider when looking at combo kits is what comes in it and whether or not you actually want all of the tools that it comes with. Fortunately, the Milwaukee 6-Tool Combo Kit includes six products from the company's renowned M18 power tool system, including a range of tools that would be at home in just about any workshop or garage.

There's the M18 1/2-inch Hammer Drill/Driver (2607-20), the M18 Sawzall Reciprocating Saw (2621-20), the M18 6 ½-inch Circular Saw (2630-20), the M18 ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver (2656-20), the M18 Cordless 4 ½-inch Grinder/Cut-off tool (2680-20), and the M18 Work Light (2735-20). Each of the tools comes with the necessary blades and other accessories that you need to get started with them. This collection is ideal for a variety of home DIY and remodeling tasks and should make a good start for anyone who's looking to get into woodworking. It may be less useful for someone looking for a tool set geared toward automotive repair.

The kit doesn't just come with tools, though. There are also a handful of other goodies that help make the deal even more enticing. It includes a contractor bag that you can use to safely store and transport the tools, two of the company's M18 3.0 Ah Redlithium XC Extended Capacity batteries (48-11-1828), and a dual M18 and M12 Multi-Voltage Charger. These ensure that all of your new tools will be ready to use right out of the box. They also add significant value to the collection.