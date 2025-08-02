Milwaukee 6-Tool Combo Kit: What's All Included, And Is It A Good Deal?
Starting a new power tool collection can be an expensive prospect — especially when you want to get your tools from one of the more premium brands. You can always find bargains at major sales events like Memorial Day or Black Friday, but a year-round option is power tool combo kits. Major brands will often bundle power tools, batteries, carrying bags, and other accessories together and sell them for less than what each of the assorted tools would collectively cost if you purchased them individually. One particularly popular option is the Milwaukee 6-Tool Combo Kit (2696-26). This is a mid-sized collection that can help you jumpstart your Milwaukee tool collection with some of the company's most useful and versatile products.
Milwaukee has a sterling reputation as one of the best power tool brands on the market, offering a blend of powerful performance, advanced technological innovation, and a huge catalog of products that are compatible with its battery systems. All this helps to make the company's combo kits an attractive option for anyone looking to build up their own collection, but you might want to know a bit more about what's in the kit and how much of a deal it really is before you go running to your local hardware store to pick one of these sets up for yourself.
What comes in the Milwaukee 6-Tool Combo Kit?
One of the most important factors to consider when looking at combo kits is what comes in it and whether or not you actually want all of the tools that it comes with. Fortunately, the Milwaukee 6-Tool Combo Kit includes six products from the company's renowned M18 power tool system, including a range of tools that would be at home in just about any workshop or garage.
There's the M18 1/2-inch Hammer Drill/Driver (2607-20), the M18 Sawzall Reciprocating Saw (2621-20), the M18 6 ½-inch Circular Saw (2630-20), the M18 ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver (2656-20), the M18 Cordless 4 ½-inch Grinder/Cut-off tool (2680-20), and the M18 Work Light (2735-20). Each of the tools comes with the necessary blades and other accessories that you need to get started with them. This collection is ideal for a variety of home DIY and remodeling tasks and should make a good start for anyone who's looking to get into woodworking. It may be less useful for someone looking for a tool set geared toward automotive repair.
The kit doesn't just come with tools, though. There are also a handful of other goodies that help make the deal even more enticing. It includes a contractor bag that you can use to safely store and transport the tools, two of the company's M18 3.0 Ah Redlithium XC Extended Capacity batteries (48-11-1828), and a dual M18 and M12 Multi-Voltage Charger. These ensure that all of your new tools will be ready to use right out of the box. They also add significant value to the collection.
Is the Milwaukee 6-Tool Combo Kit a good deal?
The Milwaukee 6-Tool Combo Kit is collectively sold for $749.00 at Home Depot, Acme Tools, Ace Hardware, Max Tool, and several other major Milwaukee-approved retailers. You can also get the kit on Amazon for just $620, though it's worth noting that there are some risks associated with buying Milwaukee Tools there. That's a pretty big chunk of change either way, but the best way to learn whether or not it's a bargain is to take a look at how much it would cost to buy each of the tools individually.
Home Depot seems to have some of the most consistent pricing: The M18 12/-inch Hammer Drill/Driver, the M18 Sawzall Reciprocating Saw, the M18 Cordless 4 ½-inch Grinder/Cut-off tool, and the M18 6 ½-inch Circular Saw each retail for $149.00, while the M18 ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver is $129.00, and the M18 Work Light goes for $59.00. This sum already equates to more than the price of the kit, but add in the two M18 3.0 Ah Redlithium XC Extended Capacity batteries, which each retail for $129.00, the dual-charger which goes for $79.00, and the bag which isn't typically sold on its own, and you have a collective value of over $1,121. So, while $749 may feel like a lot of money to spend all at once, you can get some fairly substantial savings by purchasing the kit rather than buying each tool individually.