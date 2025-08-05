This 1,600 BHP Ford Truck Just Smoked The Supercars At Goodwood 2025

The annual Goodwood Festival of Speed sees all kinds of exotic cars descend on the English estate to make their way up the famous hill. Some of these hill climb runs are exhibition runs, while some are timed and compete in the festival's Shoot-Out event. A wide variety of cars entered the 2025 Shoot-Out, including everything from an Australian Holden Monaro race car to the latest hypercar from Swedish carmaker Koenigsegg. After the dust settled, an unlikely winner emerged: an electric Ford pickup truck. This wasn't any run-of-the-mill truck; rather, it was the prototype Ford F-150 Lightning Supertruck, with 1,600 hp on tap from its electric motors. With Romain Dumas behind the wheel, the Supertruck made it up the hill in just 43.22 seconds.

It's not the fastest car to ever complete the hill climb — that honor instead goes to the McMurtry Spéirling, a bizarre fan-powered electric car that set the all-time record in 2022. The Spéirling reached the finish line in just 39.02 seconds, beating both the official and unofficial previous records. The previous unofficial record was also set by Romain Dumas, who completed the course in 39.9 seconds in a VW ID.R during a practice run in 2019. Since then, Dumas has swapped his VW for a string of high-powered Ford vehicles, with the Supertruck being the most recent vehicle to take to the start line at Goodwood.