This 1,600 BHP Ford Truck Just Smoked The Supercars At Goodwood 2025
The annual Goodwood Festival of Speed sees all kinds of exotic cars descend on the English estate to make their way up the famous hill. Some of these hill climb runs are exhibition runs, while some are timed and compete in the festival's Shoot-Out event. A wide variety of cars entered the 2025 Shoot-Out, including everything from an Australian Holden Monaro race car to the latest hypercar from Swedish carmaker Koenigsegg. After the dust settled, an unlikely winner emerged: an electric Ford pickup truck. This wasn't any run-of-the-mill truck; rather, it was the prototype Ford F-150 Lightning Supertruck, with 1,600 hp on tap from its electric motors. With Romain Dumas behind the wheel, the Supertruck made it up the hill in just 43.22 seconds.
It's not the fastest car to ever complete the hill climb — that honor instead goes to the McMurtry Spéirling, a bizarre fan-powered electric car that set the all-time record in 2022. The Spéirling reached the finish line in just 39.02 seconds, beating both the official and unofficial previous records. The previous unofficial record was also set by Romain Dumas, who completed the course in 39.9 seconds in a VW ID.R during a practice run in 2019. Since then, Dumas has swapped his VW for a string of high-powered Ford vehicles, with the Supertruck being the most recent vehicle to take to the start line at Goodwood.
Ford has a history of building high-powered hill climb prototypes
The Supertruck is the latest entry in a long line of outlandish Ford hill climb prototypes that have appeared at the famed motorsport festival. Ford also won the 2024 Shoot-Out with its Supervan 4.2 prototype, which Romain Dumas drove up the hill in 43.98 seconds. In 2022, the renowned French racing driver entered the Shoot-Out in the Ford Pro Electric SuperVan, finishing in sixth place with a time of 46.58 seconds. In 2021, the fastest Ford at the Shoot-Out was a Ford Escort Cosworth, which achieved a seventh-place finish and completed the climb in 51.62 with Anthony Reid at the wheel.
The Supertruck recorded Ford's fastest Goodwood finish yet, and winning the Shoot-Out isn't its only accolade either. In 2024, the electric truck claimed the fastest time at Pikes Peak, finishing in 8:53.553. That was despite the truck suffering a technical issue earlier in the climb that required Dumas, who was behind the wheel, to reset the truck mid-run. Unfortunately for any well-heeled buyers looking to get their own Supertruck, the EV is only a development prototype and is not intended for production. However, the regular F-150 Lightning is still one of the highest-horsepower modern pickup trucks on the market, with up to 580 hp on offer in its most potent form.