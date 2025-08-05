How Much Does A 426 HEMI Crate Engine Cost & How Much HP Can It Produce?

Many enthusiasts will recognize the 426 HEMI engine for powering several legendary vehicles from the golden age of muscle cars. That original engine might no longer be in production, but project car owners looking for tire-shredding V8 power — and are willing to pay a premium for it — can still buy a modernized version of the 426 HEMI today. Dodge's in-house performance parts division, Direct Connection, offers a supercharged 426 HEMI V8 engine with the part number P5160194AC for a retail price of $29,995.

The engine is also known as the Hellephant, and has only ever appeared in one production car, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. In the Demon 170, the engine was rated for 1,025 hp, but Direct Connection lists the Hellephant crate engine as producing 1,000 hp. According to the listing, it can be legally used in any pre-1976 car, but it isn't legal for road use in later vehicles. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the Hellephant crate engine is listed as temporarily unavailable from Direct Connection, with no estimated time for when it will be back in stock.