Was The Hellephant Engine Ever Offered In A Production Car?

Dodge's switch to electrification has seen its V8-powered line of performance cars discontinued, with buyers instead left to choose between the slow-selling Charger Daytona EV and the upcoming six-cylinder Charger reportedly set to launch later in 2025. However, before it discontinued its V8-powered lineup, the automaker released a slew of special editions with ever-more impressive power outputs, culminating in the 1,025 horsepower Challenger SRT Demon 170.

The ultra-limited car used a highly modified version of the 6.2-liter Hemi V8 found under the hood of lesser Chargers and Challengers paired to a whopping 3.0L supercharger. That engine was called the Hellephant, and it had previously only been offered in crate form.

Dodge unveiled the first iteration of its 1,000-horsepower Hellephant V8 crate engine back in 2018, and started taking orders for it shortly after. Its name comes from a combination of the "Hellcat" moniker and the "elephant" nickname often given to Hemi's classic 426 engine. To date, the Demon 170 remains the only production car to have received a Hellephant V8 engine, and there's no indication that Dodge is planning a successor. Since it was limited to 3,300 units, the car remains highly sought after among collectors.

