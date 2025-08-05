Why Was The Cessna 152 Discontinued?
Cessna officially discontinued its 152 model in 1985. This move wasn't because it didn't perform well, but rather due to big changes in the aviation market. Once considered the most popular two-seater training aircraft at the time, the 152 fell victim to limited demand, shifting manufacturing priorities, and high liability costs. Over 7,500 of this particular model were produced from 1977 to 1985, with refined features for learning to fly and an upgraded 110-horsepower engine that helped it successfully replace the previous Cessna 150.
Flight schools preferred the 152 for its predictable handling, low operating costs, forgiving stall behavior, and simple system layout. It was also used to build up time in a pilot's logbook, including Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) currency; which refers to flying primarily using cockpit instruments during low visibility conditions. Another common use was for leisure flights, cross-country touring, and sightseeing for private owners. Despite all the benefits the 152 had, those positives couldn't overcome the market forces that brought the 152's production to an end.
How economic downturn and liability laws led to the Cessna 152's discontinuation
The Cessna 152 sold over 2,800 units at its peak in 1978, but by the mid-80s, everything was different. In 1979, there was a year-long energy crisis that greatly increased fuel prices, making aircraft ownership substantially more expensive. The recession from 1980 to 1982 drove interest rates up to 17%, resulting in high inflation, which drastically cut discretionary spending on everything, including aircraft purchases. During this tough time, private sales took an enormous hit. Even flight school felt the pinch, opting to buy used Cessna 150s and 152s instead of new ones.
Product liability laws played a major role in discontinuing the 152, due to manufacturers facing legal troubles over accidents involving old aircraft. Liability costs jumped to tens of thousands for each airplane sold, causing inflated pricing, and ultimately destroying profits. In 1985, Cessna was acquired by General Dynamics. The new company shifted to more profitable turboprops and jets, while Cessna stopped all single-engine production and pivoted away from the cheap trainer market.
Is the Cessna 152 still in use?
Despite being discontinued decades ago, you can still find plenty of Cessna 152 model aircraft in use today, showing its durability and continued popularity. Although no certified dual-seater trainer aircraft has come along to replace the 152, many have been remanufactured. Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) and Aviat Aircraft (known for the Husky and Pitts designs) have partnered together to overhaul used Cessna 150s and 152s to nearly brand-new condition. The newly refurbished aircraft are not sold by AOPA: Instead, it uses them as concept organizers for flying clubs and partnership buyers.
The first refurbished Cessna 152 that was presented at the Experimental Aircraft Association in 2014 was shown as a proof-of-concept for an affordable club aircraft. The partnership also offered one up as a grand prize in an AOPA sweepstakes in 2015. To fill the gap in flight training, flight schools are now using four-seat training planes like the Cessna 172, the Tecnam light sport aircraft, or other similar aircraft.