Why Was The Cessna 152 Discontinued?

Cessna officially discontinued its 152 model in 1985. This move wasn't because it didn't perform well, but rather due to big changes in the aviation market. Once considered the most popular two-seater training aircraft at the time, the 152 fell victim to limited demand, shifting manufacturing priorities, and high liability costs. Over 7,500 of this particular model were produced from 1977 to 1985, with refined features for learning to fly and an upgraded 110-horsepower engine that helped it successfully replace the previous Cessna 150.

Flight schools preferred the 152 for its predictable handling, low operating costs, forgiving stall behavior, and simple system layout. It was also used to build up time in a pilot's logbook, including Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) currency; which refers to flying primarily using cockpit instruments during low visibility conditions. Another common use was for leisure flights, cross-country touring, and sightseeing for private owners. Despite all the benefits the 152 had, those positives couldn't overcome the market forces that brought the 152's production to an end.