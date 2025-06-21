Why Single-Engine Propeller Planes Have Slightly Angled Engines

Another key factor that veers the aircraft to the left is the corkscrew effect. As demonstrated by Spencer Suderman on YouTube, when the propellers rotate through air, they churn the air in a clockwise direction as seen from the cockpit. As a result, the slipstream produced by the propeller travels in a corkscrew path, or a helix in technical terms, to hit the aircraft's tail from the left, nudging the tail to the right. The plane, in return, yaws to the left.

The torque effect is a demonstration of Newton's third law of motion that also adds to the plane's left-leaning tendencies. As the propellers turn in a clockwise direction from the left to the right, it applies a reaction force on the aircraft in the opposite direction — the left. Lastly, an interesting yet complex contributor known as the aircraft's gyroscopic precision also yaws the plane to the left in some cases.

As the airplane moves in the air, any force applied to the airplane is experienced 90 degrees ahead in the direction of rotation due to gyroscopic precession. Because of this, the plane leans left when the pilot pitches the nose upwards. However, this strange deviation is not limited to just leftward yaw. Gyroscopic precision causes the aircraft to yaw to the right when the nose is pitched downwards. Similarly, the aircraft pitches upwards when the left rudder is pushed and pitches downwards when the right rudder is pushed.