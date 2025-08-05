Don't Use Ryobi's Impact Driver To Remove Lug Nuts — This Is The Tool You Need

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's not unheard of to use an impact driver to remove lug nuts when changing or rotating your tires, but it's not the best tool for the job and could cost you in the long run. Removing lug nuts requires a certain amount of torque — the level of force needed to rotate and loosen each fastener around its axis. In the U.S., it's usually measured in inch-pounds or foot-pounds. If a lug nut is tightened to 100 ft-lb, you would need to apply 100 pounds of force to a one-foot lever to loosen it.

The lug nuts for a specific tire and automobile should be set to the torque that's recommended by the manufacturer. Smaller cars typically require 70-90 ft-lbs, while other sedans may require up to 100 ft-lbs. SUVs and crossovers require more, and the lug nuts of truck tires can require up to 160 ft-lbs of torque. A lug nut that's stuck from cold temperatures or rust can often require a lot more than that, as anyone who's tried to break a rusted bolt can tell you.

While they can generate enough torque to loosen some fasteners, even the best impact wrenches aren't powerful enough for all of them, especially stuck or over-tightened ones. Ryobi's most powerful impact driver maxes out at around 183 ft-lbs, and most impact drivers deliver far less. You risk damaging the lug nut, and worse, breaking your impact driver when trying to loosen a fastener it's not strong enough to handle. Impact drivers also require adapters for lug nuts, which are weaker and more vulnerable to breaking. That's why Ryobi says not to use its impact drivers on wheel nuts, and instead recommends a different tool — the impact wrench.