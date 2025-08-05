How Does Speed Affect An Electric Vehicle's Range?

There are a lot of different factors that affect an electric vehicle's range. Battery size, outside temperature, tire size and type, aerodynamic efficiency, elevation changes, the combined weight of the occupants and cargo, and even wheel size can change the distance travelled between plug-ins. Just like cars powered by internal combustion engines, electric vehicles have to deal with forces like wind resistance, rolling resistance, and gravity when they're out on the road. And, just like internal combustion-powered cars, EVs have to use energy to travel quickly. In any kind of car, the faster you go, the more energy you consume.

Accelerating from a stop requires energy, whether that's gasoline or electricity, and so does driving down the road. At higher speeds, wind resistance (also known as aerodynamic drag) increases, and the amount of energy required to keep the car moving goes up, too. So, with your vehicle using more energy to maintain its pace, your range decreases with that added speed. Naturally, to achieve long-distance range records like the world-beating Lucid Air Grand Touring did, you need maximum battery power, ideal road conditions, and a slow-and-steady pace. Even though the Lucid has the best range estimate from the EPA in 2025, it still has to do battle with the forces of nature.