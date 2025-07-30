McLaren Showed Me How Building A $300,000 Supercar Goes Beyond The Factory Floor

Immediately upon looking at a car like any that McLaren manufactures, you can make a safe guess that at no point will the manufacturing, buying, or driving process will approach anything near normal. That's just par for the course when a car costs over $300,000, is made of more carbon fiber than you thought possible, and has enough horsepower to make aircraft take notice.

To further illustrate the disparity between a McLaren and your average Nissan, McLaren invited me to the groundbreaking ceremony of its future vehicle processing center. It's a facility that will serve as a hub of sorts for every McLaren that gets shipped to the United States which, ironically for a British company, is one of McLaren's biggest markets.

The vehicle processing center and the groundbreaking ceremony wasn't in a swanky location like Los Angeles, Miami, or even New York City, though. It was in my hometown of Baltimore, Maryland, right in the middle of the Port of Baltimore. Coincidentally, the spot for the new facility is very close to where my grandfather worked at Bethlehem Steel after he got back from serving in the Korean War.