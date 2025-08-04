Does Instagram Send Notifications When You Screenshot? Here's What You Should Know

With the launch of popular social media apps like Instagram, it has become easy to reach out to friends who are sitting thousands of miles away. Whether you want to send them your wedding invitation or share a funny reel that you come across on Instagram, you can do that all via the Instagram direct messaging feature. You simply need to open their chat, type in your message, and hit the send button. Provided you have a stable internet connection and the app is functioning properly, your message will reach them in under a second.

Since Instagram has slowly become one of the main sources of communication, you might often find yourself sharing things with your friends over their Instagram direct messages (DMs) that you can't afford to leak to the public. While you can definitely tell them to be careful about it and, most importantly, not take a screenshot of the conversation, what if they ignore your words and still take a screenshot of the chat? Like Snapchat, will Instagram notify you about it? Interestingly, the answer is both yes and no.

As it turns out, Instagram will not notify you when the other person takes a screenshot of a normal chat. But the social media platform offers a dedicated mode, which you can enable to instantly get notified when the other person takes a screenshot of your conversation with them.