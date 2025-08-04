Is The Breville Barista Touch Worth The Extravagant Price? Here's What Users Are Saying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most things are cheaper to make at home, but that's never been true of espresso. A latte may cost well upwards of $5 at your local coffee shop, but a truly great espresso machine for your home can cost several thousands of dollars. For coffee lovers who want an excellent espresso shot in the comfort of their own kitchen, it can be difficult to find a machine that strikes a balance between affordability, quality, and ease of use. That's where Breville comes in. It topped our ranking of major espresso machine brands, and it offers an espresso machine that, while far from cheap, is aiming for that market.

The Breville Barista Touch is an all-in-one espresso machine that sits at just about a thousand dollars in price, depending on where you shop. It has an integrated conical burr grinder, a steam wand for milk beverages, and a touchscreen interface that makes pulling shots as easy as a few taps. Its 54-millimeter portafilter comes with several filter styles, and the machine reaches nine bars of pressure during extraction. Just over a 1-foot square and 16 inches tall, it is designed to nest into most kitchen countertops.

To put all of that in plain English, this espresso machine is aiming for a niche of customer who isn't willing to throw away their life's savings on a coffee habit but still wants a more elevated espresso experience than cheaper espresso machines can provide. But can it deliver? We combed through reviews from everyday users and coffee connoisseurs to find the answer. While it might not impress experienced brewers, the Breville Barista Touch is a great option for its price range, especially for beginners. Here's what you need to know.