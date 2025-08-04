This Nissan Model Attempted To Beat Toyota At Its Own Luxury Game

In the world of luxury cars, there are a few automakers which stand out from the rest as industry leaders, no matter where in the world you hail from. Chief among these is Rolls-Royce, although brands such as Mercedes-Maybach and Bentley are often just as quickly recognized and appreciated. However, if you hail from Japan, there are a couple of other choices on the market, and they offer the same level of understated excellence and impressive opulence as you'll find from any other automaker out there.

Probably the most notable is the Toyota Century. A once V12-powered luxury sedan, brimming with luxurious materials and comfort-oriented options, all designed to provide the most exquisite mode of personal transport for Japan's wealthiest few. The Century has become pretty popular over time, with many generations produced across a few decades. Although the Century was never officially sold in the U.S., some have been imported over the years, although the model is still a pretty rare sight.

Keen not to allow Toyota to have its cake and eat it, at least not without a challenge, Nissan launched its own luxury sedan – the President. Much like the Century, Nissan's President was reserved only for the lucky few, and boasted just about every luxurious amenity the brand could think of. It did prove a success, managing to survive a total of 45 years in production — from 1965 until 2010 — through four separate generations.