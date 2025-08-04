Here's Why Yeti Recalled Its Hopper Coolers
Yeti is known for making high-quality outdoor gear, but even the most trusted brands can run into trouble. In 2023, the company faced a serious issue that forced it to pull nearly 2 million products off the shelves. The problem? A hidden danger inside some of its popular soft coolers and gear cases. While these Yeti coolers, made from polyethylene, were high in quality, these products used magnets to keep their openings sealed, but those same magnets turned out to be a serious health risk, especially when the closures started to fail after regular use.
The voluntary recall by Yeti, done in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, affected specific Yeti models sold between March 2018 and January 2023. These included the Hopper M30 (versions 1.0 and 2.0), Hopper M20 backpack coolers, and the SideKick Dry gear cases. All three used magnet-lined closures that could degrade over time. If the magnets came loose, they posed a risk of being swallowed, especially by children or pets, leading to severe internal injuries or sometimes even worse. It was a rare but serious flaw in otherwise tough and trusted products.
The danger behind the design
The magnet closures, while sleek and functional, became a major hazard if they failed. Ingesting more than one of these small, high-powered magnets can cause them to attract each other inside the body, trapping tissue between them. This could lead to intestinal blockages, tears, infections, or even blood poisoning, any of which might turn deadly without urgent medical care. While no injuries have been reported so far, the risk was high enough for Yeti to act swiftly.
Yeti, whose headquarters are in Austin, Texas, received nearly 1,400 reports of magnet closures degrading or falling apart, sparking the massive recall. Around 1.9 million units were affected in the U.S., with over 40,000 more sold in Canada. Stores like Dick's Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Academy Sports, as well as Yeti and Amazon, all carried these items. They were available in various colors and sizes — like the 18-inch Hopper M20 and the SideKick Dry, which measured about 11 by 7 inches, with Yeti branding clearly visible on the front.
What should customers do?
If you own one of the recalled coolers or cases, Yeti urges you to stop using it right away, just like they did with their magnetic travel mugs. Consumers can check their product's condition by inspecting the magnetic seal. If any magnets are visible or seem loose, the item qualifies for a recall. The SideKick Dry can also be identified by checking the flap tab on the back. A full list of affected product IDs is available on Yeti's recall page.
To make things right, Yeti offered full refunds in the form of gift cards, with an extra $25 added for the inconvenience, or product replacements. Customers can start the process by filling out a claim form on Yeti's website. Return shipping is covered, and some of the replacement options include other safe Yeti products like the Hopper Flip 18 or Tundra 45. Yeti's phone line is open seven days a week, and Health Canada is also involved in helping affected customers north of the border. While this recall may have dented Yeti's tough image, it also shows the brand's commitment to safety.