Here's Why Yeti Recalled Its Hopper Coolers

Yeti is known for making high-quality outdoor gear, but even the most trusted brands can run into trouble. In 2023, the company faced a serious issue that forced it to pull nearly 2 million products off the shelves. The problem? A hidden danger inside some of its popular soft coolers and gear cases. While these Yeti coolers, made from polyethylene, were high in quality, these products used magnets to keep their openings sealed, but those same magnets turned out to be a serious health risk, especially when the closures started to fail after regular use.

The voluntary recall by Yeti, done in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, affected specific Yeti models sold between March 2018 and January 2023. These included the Hopper M30 (versions 1.0 and 2.0), Hopper M20 backpack coolers, and the SideKick Dry gear cases. All three used magnet-lined closures that could degrade over time. If the magnets came loose, they posed a risk of being swallowed, especially by children or pets, leading to severe internal injuries or sometimes even worse. It was a rare but serious flaw in otherwise tough and trusted products.