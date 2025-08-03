Why You Should Avoid Pumping Your Brakes During An Emergency Stop

The need to stop a moving car quickly is a situation most drivers would choose to avoid. It's also a situation that almost every driver will eventually face in their years at the wheel of a car, truck, or SUV. Of course, if there's any solace to be found in that fact, it's that modern cars are outfitted with more safety features these days than, arguably, at any point in automotive history.

Nonetheless, when the time inevitably comes for you to stop your vehicle quickly, you'll still need to take action by pressing the brake pedal. That being said, we'd wager that, at some point in the course of your driver's training, you heard someone say that one of the best things you can do when you need to stop a speeding vehicle as fast as possible is to pump the brakes. It's just as safe to assume that the person who gave you that tip was on the older side, as pumping the brakes is a dated term applied to older vehicles.

Pumping the brakes was once an effective way for drivers to maintain control over a vehicle in an emergency stop, as it might prevent the brakes from locking up and putting the vehicle into a skid or spin. However, the development of the ABS or Anti-Lock Braking System has made the tactic obsolete. In fact, it's made pumping the brakes more of a danger than a safety practice.