Are Bentley Pontoons Made By Bentley Motors? Here's Who Owns The Boating Brand

For a company, there's really no brand recognition win greater than your name becoming synonymous with the product you manufacture. When you fire up a search engine, you're about to "Google it," whether you're actually using Google or not. Similarly, if somebody boasts about their Bentley, you'll probably go ahead and assume that they have a luxury car. But really, that's on them for not specifying that they actually meant a very different type of vehicle.

You don't have to be the biggest petrolhead in the room to have heard of Bentley Motors. A British brand that was founded by W.O. Bentley in 1919, it's grown to become an international heavyweight in the luxury vehicle sphere and is one of the United Kingdom's most prominent manufacturers. Some of the best Bentleys of all time include the R-Type Continental and the Speed Six, but one thing that Bentley Motors does not make is boats. That's the purview of Bentley Pontoons, a completely separate brand.

Bentley Motors created its first vehicle in London and is now headquartered in Crewe. Its nautical namesake, meanwhile, calls South Carolina's Lexington home. It's the operating name of Encore Boat Builders, which was purchased by Bentley Acquisition LLC in August 2017. Again, Bentley Motors does not make boats, but Bentley Pontoons does, and Lexington isn't just the location of the brand's headquarters but is also where its boats are manufactured.