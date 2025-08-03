Can You Replace EV Batteries Yourself? 3 Reasons You Shouldn't Try It

In theory, EVs should be a no-brainer thanks to their many environmental and operational benefits. But in practice, there are many reasons why you may not want to buy an electric car just yet. Simply put, with these being so relatively new to the marketplace, the same widespread infrastructure that's been in place for decades with gas-operated vehicles is severely lacking for EVs. The result isn't just that EVs are harder to find services for, but they're also typically more expensive to tend to when it does come time to care for them.

Among the services that your electric vehicle will need to have done eventually is getting its battery replaced or repaired. While the average EV battery far exceeds the lifespan of a traditional car battery, with no current model lasting for less than eight years, the difficulty of finding a proper mechanic and the extreme costs attached to making the change may prompt you to want to do the replacement yourself. But if you think that replacing an EV battery is as simple as popping open the hood, getting the right tools, and reading a manual, you're sorely mistaken.

Given the unique construction and functionality of EVs, battery replacements or repairs of any kind is a complex task that very few have the skillset to do. The price tag attached to an EV battery replacement may be hefty, but the consequences of improperly handling this sensitive machinery will always be far more costly.