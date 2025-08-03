Is Recycled Used Oil Just As Good As New Oil? Here's What You Need To Know

Due to its role in lubrication, friction reduction, and cooling, motor oil is crucial for engines. Without it, the internal parts would be subjected to extreme wear, resulting in damaged components, potential seizure, or even complete engine failure. Modern society depends on the substance to power machines used in various industries and transportation. This reliance is why every year, the U.S. goes through a staggering 1.35 billion gallons of used oil. While you can recycle used engine oil, America only reprocesses 800 million gallons, even though, with additional treatment, it can be as good as new oil.

The process of recycling used oil means reusing it for new purposes through reconditioning. This entails the use of machinery and systems that filter oil to remove non-soluble contaminants and impurities. This process, however, does not produce a product of the same level of quality as new oil and is applicable only for marine or diesel fuel and should not be used in automotive engines. For used oil to be suitable for combustion engine use, it will need to undergo a more thorough process called re-refining.

Used oil re-refining is an intensive, multi-phase procedure that purifies and creates base oil stock. The process starts with pre-treatment that uses filtration, settling, and centrifuging to remove impurities. Next, the oil undergoes a distillation stage using a heated vacuum to vaporize it, which separates the oil into three products. Afterwards, a catalyst and hydrogen gas are used to hydrotreat the oil under high pressure and temperature to remove contaminants and produce vacuum gas oil (VGO). The final stages of re-refining oil involve using solvents to remove any remaining impurities and blending in chemical additives to improve its quality and performance.