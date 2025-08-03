Are Dunlop And Goodyear Tires Made In The Same Factory?

Dunlop and Goodyear tires rolling off the same production line? Interesting, and it makes sense to wonder, but no, they don't. In 1999, Goodyear and Japan-based Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI) entered into a joint venture, which saw them run Dunlop together until about 2015. During that time, Dunlop-branded tires were made in plants owned by Goodyear and in areas where Goodyear held rights, mainly North America and Europe. So, perhaps in those years, Dunlop and Goodyear tires could actually roll off the same lines under corporate ownership.

However, things took a turn. Sumitomo purchased all of Goodyear's Dunlop branding rights in mid-2025, not forgetting that it previously retained control over Africa, Asia, and motorcycle tires. Sealing this deal gave Sumitomo nearly all Dunlop tire production worldwide. That means Goodyear's old factories will continue to manufacture Goodyear-branded tires and may only supply Dunlop under short-term transition contracts.

Even during the joint venture era, Dunlop and Goodyear had different operations in the same towns. For instance, they had twin factories in Amiens, France, but despite their close proximity, each had its own shifts, unions, and even the management culture was different. So, as things stand, Dunlop tires and Goodyear tires are not made side by side under the same roof as some like to think; not even close. And in truth, most Dunlop production now happens at facilities run by Sumitomo, such as the Dunlop Ladysmith factory in South Africa, among other plants in Japan, Asia, Africa, and other territories.