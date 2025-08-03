Are Dunlop And Goodyear Tires Made In The Same Factory?
Dunlop and Goodyear tires rolling off the same production line? Interesting, and it makes sense to wonder, but no, they don't. In 1999, Goodyear and Japan-based Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI) entered into a joint venture, which saw them run Dunlop together until about 2015. During that time, Dunlop-branded tires were made in plants owned by Goodyear and in areas where Goodyear held rights, mainly North America and Europe. So, perhaps in those years, Dunlop and Goodyear tires could actually roll off the same lines under corporate ownership.
However, things took a turn. Sumitomo purchased all of Goodyear's Dunlop branding rights in mid-2025, not forgetting that it previously retained control over Africa, Asia, and motorcycle tires. Sealing this deal gave Sumitomo nearly all Dunlop tire production worldwide. That means Goodyear's old factories will continue to manufacture Goodyear-branded tires and may only supply Dunlop under short-term transition contracts.
Even during the joint venture era, Dunlop and Goodyear had different operations in the same towns. For instance, they had twin factories in Amiens, France, but despite their close proximity, each had its own shifts, unions, and even the management culture was different. So, as things stand, Dunlop tires and Goodyear tires are not made side by side under the same roof as some like to think; not even close. And in truth, most Dunlop production now happens at facilities run by Sumitomo, such as the Dunlop Ladysmith factory in South Africa, among other plants in Japan, Asia, Africa, and other territories.
Same brand, different manufacturer
If you go shopping for Dunlop tires in Tokyo, Johannesburg, or Ohio, you won't just be getting a tire. You'd also be buying into a legacy with complex corporate origins, which can affect where (and how) your tires are made. You see, "Dunlop" is no longer that one global brand, but rather a borrowed name, with several companies in different parts of the world owning rights to it. Goodyear once made and sold Dunlop-branded tires in the U.S. and parts of Europe. However, when the company announced that it was offloading those rights to Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI) — which already owned the Dunlop name in most of Asia and Africa — that changed everything.
So, if you're wondering who makes your Dunlops, well, that depends on where you live and the kind of tires you want to get. However, with the recent developments, all rights to the Dunlop brand in North America, Europe, and Oceania belong to SRI. However, if you're in Malaysia, Singapore, or Brunei, it's a different story, as Continental AG — another behemoth in tire manufacturing — owns the rights to the Dunlop brand in these territories. Sure, it's all confusing, even for tire dealers.
And it doesn't end there. Tires made for different regions aren't always built to the same standard. U.S.-bound Dunlops follow DOT regulations, those in Europe must meet ECE rules, and Japan sticks to JIS specs. Same name, different bar to clear.
Does it matter who made your Dunlop?
A Dunlop is a Dunlop, right? Fair point, but actual tire testers and consumers may argue otherwise. When Goodyear still made Dunlops, you'd often find those versions in performance testing. For instance, both Goodyear and Dunlop models consistently stood out for dry braking and handling.
Meanwhile, Tire Rack survey findings, which are based on input from millions of actual drivers, often show that some Goodyear all-season tires are superior in terms of rolling comfort and wet grip. The website doesn't specifically compare Dunlop and Goodyear head-to-head, but Goodyear often comes out on top in categories where Dunlop used to compete, such as ultra-high performance and all-season tires.
On the contrary, Dunlop models rolling off Sumitomo or Continental lines could be more in line with regional goals, such as tread durability or ride quietness in Asia, and sometimes fall short of the dynamic handling ratings attained by versions from Goodyear. Scroll through enthusiast forums and Reddit threads, and you'll see many drivers echo this sentiment. "A few Goodyear tires are top tier, but quality of GY has fallen a lot the last 5‑10 years," said one Redditor in a thread on budget tire recommendations for an SUV.
So, it depends on what you're looking for. Want sporty handling and grip? Goodyear-made Dunlops seal the deal on this one. Want comfort or mileage? You'll find Dunlops from Sumitomo and Continental performing well in that regard.