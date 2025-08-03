Here's Why Your Ninja Blender Is Blinking (And How To Fix It)

For the Ninja Blast Max BC200 and BC250 Series, some of the best portable blenders, the blinking power LED typically has something to do with the battery or charger. If the power light is only flashing red, the blender is running low on battery and needs a recharge. Once plugged in, it should switch to a blinking green that means it's charging correctly. If the power LED shows a blinking red and green light, you're connected to the wrong charger. You should only use a 13.3V DC, 0.75A adapter and cable.

For any other Ninja blender models, one of the most common reasons the power LED is blinking is the improper installation of the lid on the container, or the container onto the motor base. This is a safety feature that prevents the blades from spinning and potentially causing injuries.

To fix it, all you have to do is unplug the unit from the wall outlet, remove the container and lid, and reinstall it. You should hear a click when the container locks securely onto the base. Make sure to tighten the lid on the container as well. If done right, the power LED will show a solid color.

Another issue that makes the power LED blink is overloading. If the blender's contents exceed the recommended maximum capacity, the unit won't run at all. You need to reset it before using it again. First, unplug the blender and remove the container from the motor base, then pour out the contents, and leave the unit unplugged for 15 to 30 minutes. You can then assemble the blender again and add the ingredients without going over the maximum.