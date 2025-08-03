Where Is AMSOIL Motor Oil Made?
Oil is one of the most important consumables for a vehicle, and there are two main types of engine oil: conventional and synthetic. Each type of oil is made differently, wherein conventional oil is a product derived from the refining process of crude petroleum, while synthetic oil is an artificial lubricant synthesized from various chemicals. Among the most popular brands of synthetic motor oil is AMSOIL, which is the company that pioneered the creation and widespread adoption of synthetic motor oil. AMSOIL is an American-made product and is manufactured in Superior, Wisconsin.
The origins of AMSOIL go back to the 1960s, when retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Albert J. Amatuzio began researching synthetic oil for vehicles after witnessing its applications for aircraft. In its early days, the business had several name iterations, including AMZOIL, until the final and current name, AMSOIL, was retained in 1972. During the same year, Amatuzio submitted his products to a third-party lab for testing, which it later passed, resulting in API certification, which helped improve the company's fortunes later on despite opposition to synthetic oil from established oil companies.
AMSOIL is one of the few companies that focus on synthetic oils, and differentiates itself from other manufacturers by continuously pioneering product development and innovation. Aside from creating the first API-certified synthetic oil, AMSOIL was also the first to develop synthetic oils for other types of engines, including marine, diesel, and even racing engines. Additionally, in 2013, the company launched the first-ever synthetic automatic transmission fluid for the market.
A pioneering motor oil brand
The current AMSOIL product lineup includes eight different categories, which include non-lubricants like brake fluid, antifreeze, and semi-solid lubricants like grease. Its main product, engine oils, has three separate lines, the top-of-the-line OW signature series, the mid-tier XL, and the entry-level OE. Lastly, AMSOIL has specific lubricants designed for compressors and gears, as well as oil for hydraulic applications.
AMSOIL oils are more expensive than other brands, which the company attributes to its use of premium synthetic base oils and additive packages. The price difference of AMSOIL products can be just a few dollars more, as its one-quart bottle of its entry-level OE 5W-30 is priced at $9.99, while a similar product from Mobil is only $7.97, and from Castrol, it is $8.48. There are, however, more expensive options from AMSOIL, as its higher-end signature series oil retails for $15.49 for the same amount.
Motor oils have different classifications, and understanding what to use is vital for vehicle maintenance. While the choice narrows down between conventional and synthetic, considerations like use case and cost are equally important. AMSOIL oil, like other premium products, can sometimes result in long-term savings due to quality and longevity. Synthetic oils, like AMSOIL, are normally more expensive than conventional oil but have several crucial advantages, including longer oil change intervals reduced emissions, and better engine protection.