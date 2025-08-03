Where Is AMSOIL Motor Oil Made?

Oil is one of the most important consumables for a vehicle, and there are two main types of engine oil: conventional and synthetic. Each type of oil is made differently, wherein conventional oil is a product derived from the refining process of crude petroleum, while synthetic oil is an artificial lubricant synthesized from various chemicals. Among the most popular brands of synthetic motor oil is AMSOIL, which is the company that pioneered the creation and widespread adoption of synthetic motor oil. AMSOIL is an American-made product and is manufactured in Superior, Wisconsin.

The origins of AMSOIL go back to the 1960s, when retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Albert J. Amatuzio began researching synthetic oil for vehicles after witnessing its applications for aircraft. In its early days, the business had several name iterations, including AMZOIL, until the final and current name, AMSOIL, was retained in 1972. During the same year, Amatuzio submitted his products to a third-party lab for testing, which it later passed, resulting in API certification, which helped improve the company's fortunes later on despite opposition to synthetic oil from established oil companies.

AMSOIL is one of the few companies that focus on synthetic oils, and differentiates itself from other manufacturers by continuously pioneering product development and innovation. Aside from creating the first API-certified synthetic oil, AMSOIL was also the first to develop synthetic oils for other types of engines, including marine, diesel, and even racing engines. Additionally, in 2013, the company launched the first-ever synthetic automatic transmission fluid for the market.