How To Insert A Checkbox In Microsoft Word

A lot of people use apps like Microsoft Word to create documents with interactive checkboxes. For instance, you'd need to insert checkboxes if you're putting together a to-do list (and don't want to use a dedicated to-do list app) or a terms and conditions document. After all, there are few things more satisfying than checking off tasks as you go and feeling that sense of accomplishment build. With Google Docs, you can add a single checkbox just by typing two square brackets ( [] ) and hitting the spacebar. Similarly, you can also click the "Checklist" button in the toolbar, and an interactive checkbox appears instantly. On the other hand, if you'd like to add a checkbox in Apple Notes, all you need to do is click the "Checklist" button.

Naturally, you'd think Microsoft Word offers a similar one-click solution. Strangely enough, making a checklist in the web version of Word is extremely simple. You can insert a checklist from either the ribbon or using a simple keyboard shortcut. If you go the former route, head to the "Home" tab, navigate to the "Paragraph' group, and click the "Checklist" button. If you prefer keyboard shortcuts, just press Ctrl/Cmd + , (comma), and a checkbox will be added instantly.

The desktop app on both Windows and macOS, however, makes you jump through a few hoops to insert a proper interactive checkbox. Ultimately, the process isn't as simple on the app as it is on the web version. Fortunately, once you know where to look, inserting a checkbox in Microsoft Word isn't too difficult. Whether you want a printable checkbox or an interactive one you can tick off digitally, Word gives you both options.