5 Ways To Manage Your To-Do List With Android Apps

With over 10 million downloads and a 4.5-star rating on the Google Play Store, Google Tasks is probably the only app you need to bring your life back on track. Especially if you're already deep into the Google workspace using applications like Google Calendar, Google Docs, Drive, Gmail, and more, a to-do list automatically syncs with its associated platforms is ideal.

On top of that, if you have an existing Google account, you don't even need to try setting up a new account to use the app. All you need to do is install the app from the Play Store, and you'll be signed into your Google account as soon as you launch the app. To organize your life, give the app permission to send notifications. You'll then be redirected to the app's homepage, where you can add new tasks and view your existing ones.

With a clutter-free and easy-to-use interface, the app is straightforward to navigate and has all the features you need to plan your day. To add a new task, simply tap the plus (+) icon and fill out the details relevant to your task, including the date and time for the task, the task's name, whether it's a recurring task, and any additional details. Once your task has been created, you'll also see it in your Google Calendar and the side panel of Gmail.

If you have a lot to manage but your life is separated into two or more parts like university, work, and your personal life, Google Tasks lets you organize your tasks in separate lists. Although the app could do with a few more advanced planning features, it's great for people looking for a simple way to get their lives together.