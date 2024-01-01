5 Microsoft Word Tricks To Make Your Documents Look Even Better

Since its release in the 1980s, Microsoft Word has become a staple in society, with its uses ranging from professional documents to personal stories and everything in between. Kids now begin developing skills with Word and the rest of the Microsoft Office repertoire from an early age, leaving older generations in the dust. But, even though Word wasn't around when they were young, developing those skills is still vital for anyone today.

Most notably, Microsoft Word is a necessity for any job hunt. Whether an employer wants you to demonstrate your word processing skills or you're trying to make your resume look as good as possible, it could be the difference maker in you landing a job. Thankfully, there are countless edits you can make to your documents to make them look better than ever, with the help of plenty of helpful Microsoft Word shortcuts.

Some may seem no-brainers, while others are skills only the most well-trained Word users know. Either way, you likely aren't familiar with all that Microsoft Word can do, so let's break down some easy tricks to make your documents look even better.