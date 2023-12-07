6 Things You Probably Didn't Realize Microsoft Word Can Do

Have you ever needed to make two versions of the same document because some parts of it aren't meant to be read by everyone? Say, for instance, a quiz where the answers shouldn't be visible, or a contract with sections irrelevant to certain hires. This method might work for others, but it's generally confusing having to manage two almost identical documents. Instead of doing so, there's a neat trick in Word you can use: hide texts. It's the perfect solution for those moments when you need to keep certain information out of the printed version but don't want to clutter your space with similar documents.

Here's a quick guide on how to do it:

Open your Word document. Highlight the snippet you wish to hide. Press the Word keyboard shortcut Ctrl + D or go to the Font group under the Home tab and click the small arrow in the corner. In the Font dialog box, turn on the Hidden box under Effects. Press OK.

Your selected text will now disappear from the document, both in the normal reading mode and in the printed version. Should you need to see this text again in the document, just click the Show/Hide button (looks like a backward P) in the Paragraph section of the Home tab. If you decide to include this hidden text in your printout, navigate to File > Options, select the Display tab in the dialog box, and tick Print hidden text.