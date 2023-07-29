How To Insert A Text Box In Google Docs Or Microsoft Word

One of the major applications of a word processing program like Google Docs or Microsoft Word, in comparison to just writing words on a piece of paper, is that they automatically keep your text neat, centered, and properly formatted. You can just keep typing and typing, secure in the knowledge that there won't be a single letter out of step. What if, though, you actually wanted a letter out of step?

If you're using Google Docs or Microsoft Word to create something with a little more visual flair, like a presentation or a brochure, you can't just type the way you normally would. At least, not without making excessive use of the Tab, Space, and Return keys. If you want the freedom to place your writings anywhere on the page, you are going to need a medium that you can use to keep them grounded. You are going to need a text box.