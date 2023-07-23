How To Double Space In Google Docs Or Microsoft Word

Ah, the double space, the classic savior of lazy essay writers. For those born after the '90s, you may not believe this, but there was a time when double-spacing school papers wasn't the norm. Sometimes you'd even get in trouble, depending on your teachers and school policy. Thankfully, we don't live in those dark ages anymore. Double-spacing makes papers easier to write for students (suddenly, one page of text becomes two pages) and easier to read for teachers. It's a win-win.

Since double-spacing has become the standard for most computer-made papers, essays, and whatever else, it goes without saying that the most prominent word processor apps like Google Docs and Microsoft Word possess the functionality in an easily-accessible format. All you need to do is make a few quick tweaks to your document's paragraph settings, and you can give your text lines the extra spacing they need to look neat and professional, not to mention take up more of the page.